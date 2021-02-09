Jan. 6 riot weakened Congress’ soft power abroad, experts say

The glass has been swept up, the graffiti cleaned off and authorities continue to identify and arrest rioters who participated in the violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

But the international hit to Congress’ reputation from the siege will take much longer to set to rights.

In the buildup to Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial this week, many Republicans, including some of the party’s top leaders, are trying to move beyond the attack, make excuses for it, trivialize it, or at least not lay it at the feet of former President Donald Trump. That is not helping to rebuild Congress’ image abroad, experts say.

“How can I go and talk to any of these other dictators around the world, these other authoritarians around the world, as I will have to do as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and talk to them about their bad acts and actions and we don’t hold our own accountable,” Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., told reporters last month.

Péter Krekó, a social psychologist who directs the Political Capital Institute, a Budapest-based think tank, said what happened on Jan. 6 serves as an important reminder for pro-democracy forces everywhere about the fragility of the political system, even in the world’s most well-known democracy.