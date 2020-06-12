Unrest over race dismays US allies, delights enemies

The massive street protests that have erupted across the United States since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have brought with them a range of reactions from abroad, from harsh criticism by longtime allies of American police violence to a growing movement of sister protests against racial injustice across the world.

From allies, one gets a sense that President Donald Trump’s years of lies and provocations have finally come back to roost for him.

“We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week after a remarkably long pause to a reporter’s question about the protests. “It is a time to pull people together but it is a time to listen, it is a time to learn what injustices continue, despite progress over years and decades.”

The German and Australian governments have criticized the abusive treatment of journalists from their countries by American police officers and National Guard soldiers while they were covering street protests in Minneapolis and Washington.

And the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said he was “shocked and appalled” by the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer. “This is an abuse of power and this has to be denounced, has to be combated in the States and everywhere.”