House Republicans are preparing to attack Democrats for a flurry of votes taken in a handful of committees over the past week as they rushed to send a $1.9 billion COVID package to President Joe Biden’s desk by mid-March.

The first strike comes in an email from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House Republicans’ campaign arm, shared with CQ Roll Call before it was blasted to other media Tuesday.

The missive calls out Democrats for a “completely partisan” process that involved rejecting all but two out of 200 Republican-proposed amendments as House committees prepared parts of a package that will be stitched together before a final vote on the House floor next week.

It then lists 15 specific proposals Democrats rejected on “energy jobs, reopening schools and transparency in government,” previewing issues Republicans plan to highlight as they seek to regain the House majority in 2022.

“The NRCC will ensure vulnerable Democrats have to answer for their votes preventing schools from opening, killing oil and gas jobs and whatever socialist agenda item they come up with next,” NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams said.