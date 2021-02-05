Democrats clear path for filibuster-proof coronavirus relief bill

The House gave final approval Friday to a budget blueprint that will allow a dozen committees to start writing a massive coronavirus relief package next week. The tally was 219-209, following early morning Senate adoption on a 51-50 vote after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a tie.

The fiscal 2021 budget resolution carves out room for up to $1.9 trillion in deficit spending to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with President Joe Biden's request. Adoption of the budget plan gives Democrats the ability to use the reconciliation process, under which legislation can pass the Senate with a simple majority rather than the usual 60-vote threshold to end debate.

The House vote on adoption came as part of the rule for floor debate, which automatically "deemed" the budget approved without a separate vote. The chamber had previously adopted a very similar version, but had to vote again because the Senate added amendments during its "vote-a-rama" process plus some other conforming changes the House needed to also adopt.

Biden coronavirus relief plan clears Senate budget hurdle after ‘vote-a-rama’

The House vote Friday was the last preliminary step before multiple authorizing committees in the House take up their portions of the aid package next week.