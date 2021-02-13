Photos of the day: As D.C. freezes, impeachment comes to a close

Sleet and freezing rain continued to fall in Washington on Saturday as the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of “incitement of insurrection” for the Jan 6. Capitol attack. The chamber had voted in the morning to consider additional witnesses in the impeachment trial, only to turn around and reverse the decision hours later.

CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to capture the rare Saturday session:

A Capitol worker spreads de-icing salt on the Senate steps during Saturday’s impeachment trial proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives at the Senate for the fifth day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Members of Trump’s defense team arrive at the Capitol as freezing rain falls. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

National Guard troops patrol the Capitol in freezing rain before the start of Saturday’s proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)