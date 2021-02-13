Photos of the day: As D.C. freezes, impeachment comes to a close
Feb. 13, 2021, as seen by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists
By Caroline Brehman and Bill ClarkPosted February 13, 2021 at 12:45pm
Sleet and freezing rain continued to fall in Washington on Saturday as the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of “incitement of insurrection” for the Jan 6. Capitol attack. The chamber had voted in the morning to consider additional witnesses in the impeachment trial, only to turn around and reverse the decision hours later.
CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to capture the rare Saturday session:
