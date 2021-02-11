Senators advance Cardona for Education, Walsh for Labor

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Thursday advanced the nominations of Miguel Cardona to be Education secretary by a vote of 17-5, and Martin J. Walsh to be Labor secretary, 18-4.

If confirmed by the full Senate, both would face immediate challenges in their respective roles, with schools across the country closed and millions of workers unemployed.

“Given the urgency of the pandemic and of the clear qualifications of these nominees, I urge all of my colleagues to vote to advance the nominations,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the panel’s chairwoman.

Cardona, a former teacher, principal and superintendent from Meriden, Conn., has pledged to advance President Joe Biden's goal to reopen the majority of K-8 schools in the first 100 days of his presidency.

Democrats and Republicans alike want to see schools open, but Democrats have argued that significantly more resources are necessary to do so safely. The COVID-19 relief package moving through Congress under reconciliation procedures would provide nearly $170 billion in aid to schools.