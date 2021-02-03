Cardona pledges support for reopening schools

Education secretary nominee Miguel Cardona on Wednesday pledged to prioritize reopening schools and address learning disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic if confirmed.

Democrats and Republicans alike emphasized the need for students to return to the classroom at Cardona’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The panel's top Republican, Sen. Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., and other Republicans praised Cardona, an indication that the nomination will likely go to the floor with bipartisan committee support.

"I expect by the end of this hearing I'll be able to support your nomination," Burr said. "And I will encourage all of my colleagues on my side to support you as well and to move as expeditiously to have you sworn in as the next secretary of education. I look forward to working with you."

Cardona, who has advocated keeping schools open as Connecticut’s education commissioner, promised to work towards President Joe Biden’s goal of reopening the majority of K-8 schools in his first 100 days.