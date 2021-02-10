DHS agency should defend all federal computer networks, experts say

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of the Department of Homeland Security, should be put in in charge of overseeing and defending the computer networks of the entire federal government, former U.S. officials and security experts told lawmakers.

“The majority of the 137 executive agencies lack the personnel, the knowhow, and the resources to execute a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy,” Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, told the House Homeland Security Committee at a hearing Wednesday.

Although Congress helped create CISA in 2018, lawmakers should go further, giving the agency greater authority and resources so it can have the “operational responsibility for defending civilian government networks, just as Cyber Command does” for the U.S. military networks, Alperovitch said. He’s now the executive chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, a public policy organization focused on cybersecurity and national security.

Christopher Krebs, the former head of CISA who was fired by President Donald Trump for asserting that the 2020 election was one of the most secure in American history, said he agreed with Alperovitch’s proposal, adding that congressional action in 2018 creating CISA was a “half-step, and we need to take that full step” toward giving it greater authority.

“We need a comprehensive, federal civilian agency and cybersecurity strategy,” Krebs said.