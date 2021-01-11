Cleaning up SolarWinds hack may cost as much as $100 billion

American businesses and government agencies could be spending upward of $100 billion over many months to contain and fix the damage from the Russian hack against the SolarWinds software used by so many Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government departments.

“Unlike good wine, this case continues to get worse with age,” said Frank Cilluffo, director of Auburn University’s McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security. “For a lot of folks, the more they dig, the worse the picture looks.”

Not only were at least four government departments targeted by the Kremlin hack — Commerce, Treasury, Homeland Security and Justice — but also thousands of top global corporations who were customers of SolarWinds, Cilluffo said. While government agencies appeared to be primary targets, “it doesn’t mean the private sector isn’t affected as well,” he said.

The SolarWinds attack exposed 18,000 clients of the software management company after they downloaded and installed a tainted software update that was infected with malware. The breach occurred sometime between March and June this year and wasn’t discovered until cybersecurity research firm FireEye, which was attacked separately, revealed the SolarWinds breach in early December.

After weeks of suggestions from former U.S. officials that the hack was the work of Russian intelligence services, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency in a joint statement this week confirmed that it was indeed Moscow that was behind the attack.