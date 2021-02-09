Social media could be sued for stalking, harassment, death

The latest legislative proposal to hold social media companies accountable for harmful content on their platforms is generating a split reaction from civil liberties groups and legal experts.

The bill, announced by a trio of Senate Democrats on Friday, would amend a 1996 law that protects online companies from being sued over content that third parties post to their sites by making exceptions for content related to stalking, harassment, or even wrongful death.

The law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, has been credited with nurturing the meteoric rise of Silicon Valley in the past two decades. But as companies such as Facebook and Google have grown more powerful, the law has come under scrutiny.

“When Section 230 was enacted, the internet looked very different than it does today,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., one of the bill’s authors.