Environment panel advances Regan nomination for EPA

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Tuesday advanced Michael Regan’s nomination to lead the EPA.

The bipartisan 14-6 vote bodes well for the nomination as it heads to the full Senate.

Environment and Public Works Chairman Thomas R. Carper said just before the vote that Regan has brought people together in his role as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

“He’s fully capable of doing that again as EPA administrator, working with all of us to address climate change and protect our air, our water, our natural resources, while helping to create good-paying jobs for the American people and strengthening our economy,” the Delaware Democrat said. “And he’s going to make sure that all of our communities and neighbors can be part of that progress.”

Regan would be the first Black man to lead the 50-year-old agency that will be at the heart of the Biden administration’s ambitious environmental agenda, including its efforts to address climate change.