How the Jan. 6 riot could make it tougher to lobby

Lobbyists who’ve been around a long time can regale younger generations with tales of freely roaming the Capitol — parking steps from an entrance to the temple of democracy and leisurely loitering by elevators to grab members en route to the House or Senate floors.

Those days, of course, vanished long ago. And now COVID-19 has shifted the influence industry online. But the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, a horror to anyone on K Street familiar with the complex’s hallowed halls, has ignited a fresh fear among lobbyists and activists.

What if, they worry, new security measures keep them at a perpetual distance from the lawmakers and staff they aim to influence, long after the pandemic ends?

Access is currency on K Street, and the subtleties of in-person relationship-building can be at least as important as crafting a salient policy message. Big-money lobbyists are likely to regain such interactions through fundraising events when they return in full force post-pandemic, but rank-and-file lobbyists and advocates for lower-dollar influence campaigns say they’re troubled at the prospect of no longer having access to the Capitol complex.

“It’s a big concern for us,” said Paul Miller, a longtime lobbyist and president of the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics. “Does the technology make it easier for them to avoid constituents and folks like us who are up there speaking on their behalf?”