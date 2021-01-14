Securing the Capitol shouldn’t mean it becomes a fortress

When a deranged gunman killed two Capitol Police officers in 1998, this tragic event rightly shook Washington. In the name of safety of officers and members of Congress, the public’s ability to freely access the Capitol complex was significantly curtailed.

Then 9/11 happened. Millions of dollars were spent to make sure the “citadel of democracy” resembled an actual fortress. More restrictions immediately followed, restrictions that exist to this day.



And, yet, for all of these efforts, last week a mob, incited by the president and enabled by many members of Congress inside the Capitol, gained access to disrupt an important moment for democracy by breezing past police barricades, breezing through doors and even breaking in through windows.



There is doubtless going to be a necessary and vigorous debate about what went wrong and how to prevent tragedies like this one that resulted in the death of at least five people, including a Capitol Police officer. Already, the House has taken a reasonable step of installing magnetometers to ensure that weapons are not brought onto the floor. But there is a great probability this insurrection will also mean access by the public and the media to the “people’s house” is further restricted.

This is its own tragedy.

In a democracy, there is always a tension between the need for safety and security and the protection of our rights as citizens. Such measures are sometimes derided as “security theater,” meant to make us feel safer without actually making us safer. But the efficacy of these barriers aside, we must grapple with the question of what happens to our democracy when we no longer have access to our democratic institutions.

For starters, this will further isolate our members of Congress from the people they are supposed to represent. If we the people cannot peacefully exercise our constitutional right to “redress our grievances,” if members of Congress no longer fear even an ounce of accountability, what do we become?