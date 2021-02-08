Administration considers COVID-19 tests for domestic flights

Despite bipartisan concern about a proposal to require domestic air travelers to take a COVID-19 test before being permitted to board a flight, two Biden administration officials say the administration is still considering the idea.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, in separate appearances Sunday and Monday, both refused to rule out the idea of requiring all domestic air passengers to test negative for COVID-19 tests before flying. Currently, the CDC recommends passengers get tested before and after air travel and self-quarantine for seven days.

All air passengers entering the United States from international destinations, meanwhile, are already required to present a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery.

“There's an active conversation with the CDC right now,” Buttigieg said Sunday in an appearance on “Axios by HBO."

“What I can tell you is it's going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out," Buttigieg said of the decision-making process. "But here's the thing: The safer we can make air travel, in terms of perception as well as reality, the more people are going to be ready to get back in the air.”