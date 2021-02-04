Oversight hearing probes Sessions’ role in family separations

Democrats on the House Oversight panel drilled into the Justice Department’s inspector general at a hearing Thursday on his finding that top Trump administration officials plowed ahead with its “zero tolerance” policy despite early concerns that it would separate families.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz told members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee that it “became readily apparent” to Jeff Sessions, the attorney general at the time, and other officials that federal agencies were struggling to reunite families after they were separated at the border under the policy.

The zero tolerance policy, announced in 2018, required all parents who cross the border without authorization to be prosecuted for illegal entry, a misdemeanor. But they could not be charged and sentenced quickly enough to be reunited with their children, due to legal limits on the time migrant kids can be detained before they must be transferred to government-run shelters, he said.

“There was no effort to change the policy while it was underway, as reports came in about the problems that were occurring with reunification,” Horowitz said.

The likely possibility of family separations was “even highlighted, frankly,” by a 2017 pilot zero tolerance program in El Paso, Texas, he added.