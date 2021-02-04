At AOC-organized floor session, Democrats share tears, fears from Capitol storming

Fighting through tears, Rep. Rashida Tlaib described her first memory of Congress. “On my very first day of orientation, I got my first death threat,” she said. “I didn’t even get sworn in yet and someone wanted me dead for just existing.”

The death threats kept coming, Tlaib said, speaking at a special floor session Thursday night organized by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who placed a hand on her back to comfort her.

“One celebrating, in writing, the New Zealand massacre and hoping that more would come. Another mentioned my dear son Adam, mentioning him by name,” she said, choking up at the thought of her teenage son.

“So, I urge my colleagues to please, please take what happened on Jan. 6 seriously,” the Michigan Democrat said. “It will lead to more death. And we can do better. We must do better.”

Tlaib wasn’t in the building during the sacking of the Capitol on Jan. 6, she said, but as she got word of what was happening, it felt like a continuation of years of fear. Her first thought was, “Thank God I’m not there.”