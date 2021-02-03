Senate panel advances Raimondo for Commerce post

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee approved Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo’s nomination to serve as Commerce secretary, advancing the candidate Wednesday to the full Senate on a bipartisan 21-3 vote.

Raimondo has said she intends to create economic recovery after the pandemic through building a new “green/blue economy,” creating jobs in new industries with an emphasis on fighting climate change. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, the top Democrat on the panel, argued that Raimondo’s background as a venture capitalist before getting into politics would help her fulfill the role.

“We're blessed with Gov. Raimondo being both in the public sector and the private sector, and I think that will give her a great deal of insights to the many challenges facing our economy, the competitiveness of businesses, the challenges of the information age,” Cantwell said.

Most of Raimondo’s confirmation hearing last month before the panel focused on the intricacies of running the sprawling Commerce Department, with questions running the gamut from fisheries management to Chinese imports.

