Commerce secretary pick pressed on pandemic, trade and climate

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo sailed through her confirmation hearing Tuesday to serve as President Joe Biden’s first Commerce secretary as members on both sides focused their questions on the details of running the sprawling department.

Throughout the hearing, Raimondo emphasized the use of science and data in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as grappling with climate change and international trade issues.

Many questions she received, from Democrats and Republicans alike, focused on details of fishery management, broadband policy and trade with China.

Raimondo told lawmakers she intends to emphasize creating new jobs in growing industries as part of the administration’s plan for economic recovery.

“We need to immediately address the economic damage caused by the pandemic. COVID has touched every community — urban, suburban, rural, tribal — and exacerbated long-standing inequities facing low-income families and communities of color,” Raimondo said.