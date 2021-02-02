Senate panel schedules hearing for Biden’s budget director nominee

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s choice for White House budget director, will get her first nomination hearing next week in what could become one of the most contentious confirmation battles of the new administration.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is scheduled to hear from Tanden, a longtime Democratic policy adviser, on Feb. 9 — the same day the Senate plans to begin former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Republicans are primed for a fight over Tanden, president of the left-leaning Center for American Progress since 2011. Her brash style has earned her enmity at times from both the left and the right.

There’s a lengthy public record of Tanden rebuking Senate Republicans, both generally and individually.