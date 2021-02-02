Scalise: Vaccines for undocumented immigrants ‘ridiculous plan’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise slammed the Biden administration Tuesday for encouraging undocumented immigrants to get the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it a “slap in the face” to Americans waiting for their own shots.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement Monday encouraging “all individuals, regardless of immigration status” to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once eligible. The department also promised that immigration agents would not conduct enforcement actions at or near vaccine distribution centers.

The announcement came several days after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the administration wanted undocumented immigrants to have access to the vaccine because it is “morally right” and “ensures that people in the country are also safe.”

On Tuesday, Scalise, R-La., called on President Joe Biden to “abandon this ridiculous plan and instead focus on getting the elderly, the vulnerable, frontline workers, and other essential Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

“President Biden’s plan to vaccinate illegal immigrants ahead of Americans who are currently being denied the COVID-19 vaccine is a slap in the face to millions of hard-working families who have been waiting months for the vaccine and expect Washington leaders to be looking out for them,” Scalise said in a statement.