House Democrats push for path to citizenship in COVID-19 relief

A group of 100 lawmakers urged House leadership to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented essential workers in an upcoming COVID-19 relief package.

The effort signals a push by Democrats to prioritize protections for immigrants in massive coronavirus relief legislation, following years of failed attempts to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

[Menendez: Passing immigration bill has ‘herculean’ challenges]

In a letter Saturday led by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lawmakers said roughly 5 million essential workers do not have legal immigration status, including more than 330,000 with temporary protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and Temporary Protected Status. They include workers critical to the U.S. food supply, like farmworkers and grocery store employees, as well as teachers and first responders, the letter said.

"Undocumented essential workers have stepped up to serve our country in a time of crisis and should be able to apply for U.S. citizenship," lawmakers wrote.