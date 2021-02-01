Voter turnout was a 2020 bright spot, but it might not continue

ANALYSIS — More than two-thirds of all eligible Americans, almost 160 million people, voted in the November elections. It was the highest turnout in 120 years, according to the United States Elections Project.

Whether we see that kind of turnout again, though, is far from likely, and not just because 2020 was fueled by intense public feelings for and against Donald Trump.

The turnout spike also came as a global pandemic made voting easier than it ever has been for many voters. Red and blue states alike recognized they could not run elections as many of them always had, with voting happening mostly for a fixed number of hours on one day in November in polling sites at schools, churches and community centers overseen by a workforce of retiree-dominated temps.

Some states removed requirements that people needed specific excuses to vote by mail, or made fear of catching the coronavirus a valid excuse to get an absentee ballot. Some mailed unsolicited ballot applications, or ballots themselves, to every registered voter. Many set up drop boxes where ballots could be delivered around the clock without the use of a suddenly unreliable U.S. Postal Service. Some opened early voting sites in locations with lots of parking and space for socially distanced crowds, such as Nationals Park.

So instead of having to set the alarm earlier to vote before work, or get someone to watch the kids, people could vote in person when it fit their schedule or fill out a ballot in the living room and then drop it off on the way to CVS or Safeway.