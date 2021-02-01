Senate Ethics has not sanctioned a member in 14 years

For the 14th straight year, the Senate Select Committee on Ethics has refrained from issuing any disciplinary sanctions, a trend that underscores the investigatory inaction of the panel charged with policing the conduct of senators.

The panel’s annual report for 2020 notes that it issued no letters of admonition and dismissed 119 of the 144 matters that the six-member, bipartisan committee received. The committee has had zero matters that resulted in disciplinary sanction since 2007, the year the Honest Leadership and Open Government Act required it to issue an annual report.

The timely stock trades of Sen. Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and James M. Inhofe, R-Okla., and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., came under scrutiny when they all traded stocks before the coronavirus pandemic decimated the stock market in March.

In June, the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed insider trading allegations against Loeffler, weeks after the Justice Department concluded its inquiry into whether she sold off stock after a coronavirus briefing, using material nonpublic information.

Last month, Burr announced that the DOJ had concluded its review of his financial transactions and closed the case. When CQ Roll Call asked Caitlin Carroll, a spokeswoman for Burr, whether Senate Ethics had closed its inquiry into the senator, she referred the question to the committee. Shannon Kopplin, a spokeswoman for the Ethics panel, did not respond to a request for comment.