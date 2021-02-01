Road ahead: Budget resolutions take center stage, along with Cabinet nominations

The House plans to take up a budget resolution this week for a coronavirus relief package, and the Senate may be close behind.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., plans to release a fiscal 2021 budget resolution Monday. It’s expected to go to the Rules Committee on Tuesday and to the floor Wednesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is expected to introduce an identical budget resolution early in the week in the Senate, with a goal of adopting the budget by Friday morning.

Sweeping budget blueprint for pandemic aid readied for floor action

The current plan would send 11 Senate committees and 13 House panels instructions to develop parts of the aid package. Democratic leaders want to adopt the budget resolution in time for committees to write and report their portions during the weeks of Feb. 8 and Feb. 15.