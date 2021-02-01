Senate GOP group floats $618B pandemic relief plan ahead of Biden meeting

A group of 10 Republican senators on Monday released details of their slimmed-down COVID-19 aid proposal hours before a scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss it.

The $618 billion outline is a fraction of the $1.9 trillion proposal the Biden administration released last month, and scales back many of the elements Democrats consider essential to bolstering the economy and assisting those facing financial struggles from the ongoing pandemic.

There's no direct aid to states and localities, for instance — unlike the $350 billion that Biden's plan would set aside. Aid to K-12 schools and colleges and universities would be cut from $170 billion down to $20 billion, and child care subsidies would be cut in half, to $20 billon.

Direct payments to households would be cut from $1,400 to $1,000, and individuals making more than $50,000 and married couples above $100,000 would be ineligible. The amounts would start phasing out at just $40,000 and $80,000 in annual income, respectively, down from $75,000 and $150,000 in prior aid packages and Biden's new plan. Adult dependents and children would receive just $500, down from the full $1,400 in Biden's proposal.

All together, the direct payments in the GOP plan would cost an estimated $222 billon, according to a summary obtained by CQ Roll Call, down from the $464 billion the Joint Committee on Taxation has estimated Biden's rebate checks would cost.