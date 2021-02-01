Democrats kick off budget process for filibuster-proof virus aid

Not waiting for nascent bipartisan discussions to bear fruit, Democratic leaders on Monday formally kicked off efforts to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package with simple majorities in both chambers.

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth of Kentucky introduced a bare-bones fiscal blueprint that includes reconciliation instructions directing 12 House committees to write the bill by Feb. 16.

At that point, the reconciliation bill’s contents would be sent to the Budget committees to package up for floor action the following week, a process that’s likely to start in the House and may skip Senate markups altogether, given that chamber’s 50-50 split.

The House budget resolution is expected to go to the Rules Committee on Tuesday and to the floor Wednesday. The Senate is taking up a mostly identical version that incoming Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont will introduce, and could begin with a motion to proceed as early as Tuesday.

Eleven Senate committees are expected to get their own reconciliation instructions in the version Sanders will introduce. But that’s largely a formality since markups aren’t expected in that chamber.