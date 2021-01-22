Top budget expert makes case for minimum wage in reconciliation

A leading authority on federal budget law and Senate rules is making the case that raising the federal minimum wage can be done through budget reconciliation, which would allow the legislation to pass on a simple majority vote rather than requiring the support of 60 senators as is typical.

Bill Dauster, who served as deputy chief of staff for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., wrote in a guest op-ed for CQ Roll Call published Friday that there's enough budgetary impact associated with a minimum wage boost to at least warrant consideration from the Senate parliamentarian, who typically adjudicates which provisions will qualify.

Dauster, who was also a longtime Democratic aide on the Senate Finance and Budget panels, goes on to say that if the parliamentarian disagrees that the minimum wage can be raised through reconciliation, the presiding officer of the Senate is “empowered to make this call."

President Joe Biden wants to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan. Democrats are preparing to try to pass as much of the plan as possible through reconciliation if they can’t gain enough Republican support to pass it through regular order.

A minimum wage boost appears unlikely to win the backing of enough Senate Republicans to clear the 60-vote threshold.