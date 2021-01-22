Congress should use the budget to raise the minimum wage

It’s welcome news that President Joe Biden has called for raising the minimum wage as part of his economic and health care relief package. This is long overdue.

Congress has not raised the minimum wage since 2009, when it was pegged at $7.25 an hour. For a full-time job, that’s $15,080 a year, less than the poverty level for families of two or more. Working Americans deserve a raise.

Biden has said that he wants to work with Republicans “to get … things we have to get done as a country … done together.” There’s good reason for Republicans to back him. Raising the minimum wage is popular in red states as well as blue ones. When it has been on the ballot lately, measures have won in Florida, Arkansas, Missouri, Maine and Alaska.

And when Congress has raised the minimum wage in the past, it has often done so as part of a package with tax cuts for small businesses. Taken together, a minimum-wage and small-business tax cut package can be a bipartisan win-win.

