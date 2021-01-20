Democrats planning budget blitz to pass Biden agenda

House and Senate Democrats are prepping an audacious and fast-moving game plan to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package without GOP support, potentially employing tools that would shatter conventional understandings of the budget reconciliation process.

Final decisions haven't been made, and publicly top Democratic officials say they still want to try to work with Republicans on a bipartisan plan first.

But the emerging strategy calls for House action as early as next week on a "shell" budget resolution for the current fiscal year that would include reconciliation instructions to several House and Senate committees for their pieces of the coronavirus aid package. Reconciliation bills can pass the Senate with a simple majority vote, rather than the typical 60-vote threshold.

The timetable could slip by a week or two, according to sources privy to the plans, but the current thinking is House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., would start the process with a panel markup of the budget resolution. Once adopted by the House, the blueprint would bypass the Senate Budget Committee — which might be evenly split due to the chamber's 50-50 makeup — and go straight to the floor of that chamber.

The budget resolution would contain reconciliation instructions to the Senate Finance, Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Banking and Agriculture committees; and the House Ways and Means, Energy and Commerce, Financial Services, Agriculture and possibly other committees in both chambers.