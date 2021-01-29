Wall Street ‘hate’ seen driving GameStop trades

A coordinated effort by day traders to drive up the share prices of GameStop Corp. and other troubled companies is being fueled by “hate” of Wall Street insiders that must be addressed, according to the chairman of the House Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., said the purpose of capital markets isn’t to facilitate get-rich-quick schemes or keep Wall Street market players employed. It’s to finance the private sector. Investors should pick stocks based on which companies they think will do well, not because they want to reward or punish market participants.

“In the long term, the stock is going to have a value that reflects the value of the company,” Sherman said in an interview with CQ Roll Call. “So if the stock is selling at a price wildly different from the value of the company, some people may make money on that, but ultimately there are going to be more losers than winners.”

“You shouldn’t buy a stock because you hate somebody else who’s on the other side of the transaction,” he said. “Some of the people buying the stock are doing it as almost a political statement against people who sell short.”

Sherman called for an examination by Congress of short selling in capital markets.