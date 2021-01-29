Lawmakers call for hearings as apps pause trading in GameStop

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are speaking up in support of retail investors who drove up the share price of the video game retailer GameStop, prompting online brokerage apps to pause trading on the stock.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that it was "closely monitoring and evaluating the extreme price volatility of certain stocks' trading prices," but didn't name the stocks. It said it is working with other regulators "to ensure that regulated entities uphold their obligations to protect investors and to identify and pursue potential wrongdoing."

Lawmakers on Thursday vowed to hold hearings on the market turmoil as Robinhood Markets Inc., TD Ameritrade and other online brokerage firms halted purchases of GameStop on Thursday, though they said they would allow users to offload their positions.

The retailer's shares surged nearly 1,000 percent during the two weeks leading up to the pause, driven in part by retail investors connecting with each other online through the Reddit platform known as WallStreetBets.

GameStop took a hit from the pandemic’s closure of malls and competition from digital game download. Hedge funds that had bet those factors would drive down GameStop’s share price were left in a lurch when prices soared. Some funds tried to capitalize by shorting the stock, a practice in which they sell borrowed shares in the belief they can buy them back after the price falls and return them.