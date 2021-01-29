Scooters, new recipes and the final ‘Time to Wake Up’ — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of Jan. 25, 2021
Posted January 29, 2021 at 2:11pm
Sen. Thom Tillis scooted his way around the Senate floor this week following foot surgery.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was interrupted by his barking dogs, Sen. Tim Kaine learned a new recipe and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse mic-dropped his 279th and final “Time to Wake Up” climate speech.
