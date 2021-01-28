Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a legislative branch appropriations supplemental bill will likely be needed to boost spending on Capitol security, and a key Senate appropriator confirmed the legislation is already being drafted.

“I do believe -- and I have said this all along -- that we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside,” Pelosi said at her weekly press conference.

Asked to clarify what she meant by "the enemy is within," the California Democrat said, “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

Pelosi's comments come three weeks after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Many of the rioters have since been indicted on a variety of charges, some of which include threatening violence against lawmakers.

Capitol security has increased significantly since Jan. 6, with Capitol Police working 12-hour shifts and thousands of National Guard troops deployed to protect the complex. The National Guard presence has decreased since President Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20, but some troops are are expected to remain in place at least through Trump's impeachment trial.