Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that she’s asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead an "immediate" review of the Capitol security posture after the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

“We must subject this whole complex though to scrutiny in light of what happened and the fact that the inauguration is coming," the California Democrat said at her weekly news conference.

Pelosi said Honoré, who has accepted her request, will review the Capitol "security infrastructure, interagency processes and command and control."

"The general is a respected leader with experience dealing with crises," she said. "As a former vice director for operations, J-3, with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, his focus was military support to civilian authorities … and he has experience with the national Capitol region security.”

Honoré previously led an interagency task force set up to respond to Hurricane Katrina. Pelosi said he worked with House leadership, in particular Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, who led House Democrats' Katrina task force, at the time, so they have "seen up close and personal his excellent leadership."