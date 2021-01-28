Democratic leaders: Budget resolution up next week

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer gave the clearest signs yet they are ready to plow ahead next week with the budget reconciliation process for a filibuster-proof coronavirus relief package.

In separate remarks, the Democratic leaders said they would bring the fiscal 2021 budget resolution to the floor in both chambers -- if only, they stressed, as a backstop in case Republicans won't cooperate on a bipartisan measure.

"We're going to bring a budget resolution to the floor next week and then we'll send it over to the Senate. Then if they change it, then we'll take it back and address it," Pelosi told reporters Thursday. "But by the end of the week, we will be finished with the budget resolution, which will be about reconciliation, if needed. And I hope we don't need it. But if we need it, we will have it."

According to sources familiar with the planning, the House budget blueprint will be introduced Monday, go before the Rules Committee on Tuesday and hit the floor on Wednesday.

It will contain instructions for various authorizing committees to produce a reconciliation package that would add no more than $1.9 trillion to deficits over 10 years. That's in line with President Joe Biden's proposed COVID-19 aid bill, but the details will be up to the committees of jurisdiction who could add to or subtract from provisions in the White House proposal.