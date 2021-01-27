Sen. Mark Warner announced Wednesday evening that he is quarantining after potential COVID-19 exposure, which could impact Democratic leaders' plans to bring a budget resolution to the floor next week that would kick off the reconciliation process for a coronavirus relief package.

The Senate can adopt a budget with a simple majority vote, but Democrats have only 50 senators so they need every single one and Vice President Kamala Harris to be present for the vote in order to adopt it without Republican support, which is not expected.

Democrats had been preparing for votes next week in both chambers on a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The budget blueprint is expected to allow room for that much in deficit-financed aid; instructions would go to multiple House and Senate committees to produce their pieces of a package that would add up to that figure.

Using the reconciliation process will allow Democrats to pass an aid package without Republican support, since reconciliation measures need only a simple majority in the Senate. While Democrats have not ruled out a bipartisan package, they want to get the process started so they're not scrambling ahead of a mid-March deadline when unemployment benefits expire.