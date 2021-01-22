Impeachment trial could knock Biden virus aid plan off course

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump appears likely to interfere with Democratic plans to quickly get a COVID-19 relief bill to President Joe Biden’s desk. Just how much of a hindrance remains to be seen.

Impeachment trials in the past have dominated Senate action, leaving little energy or time for anything else. During the 21 days of Trump’s first impeachment proceedings last year, and during the 36-day trial of President Bill Clinton in early 1999, no other substantive business was conducted.

The time allotted to Trump’s latest proceedings, involving one article of impeachment that Speaker Nancy Pelosi will transmit on Monday, could go a little quicker than the proceedings involving two articles in the earlier Trump and Clinton cases. Regardless, the trial won't be helpful for meeting Democrats’ target of passing a coronavirus relief package by March 14, when enhanced unemployment benefits start to run out.

The quickest route to passage would be a bipartisan deal that attracts the support of at least 10 Senate Republicans to get past the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

In announcing an agreement on the impeachment trial's timeline Friday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said there’s a window for action on other business, including potentially a virus aid package, before the trial formally begins on Feb. 9. To that end, Biden’s National Economic Council director, Brian Deese, is set to meet with 16 senators from both parties Sunday to discuss the president’s aid proposal.