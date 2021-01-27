China’s expanding UN role denounced by Biden’s ambassador nominee

Senators used the Wednesday confirmation hearing of President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as ambassador to the United Nations to underline their concerns about the influence China has accrued in recent years within the multilateral body.

“When China has asserted leadership — and taken on leadership roles — in U.N. bodies, these organizations have ceased to uphold the values and interests of the broader international community,” said incoming Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J. “Bit by bit, step by step, they are instead made to reflect China’s unilateral priorities, often at the expense of human rights.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a retired career U.S. diplomat with 35 years spent in the Foreign Service, said if confirmed to serve as U.N. ambassador she would “commit to working with this committee to counter China at the U.N., to fight against all efforts by the Chinese government to add harmful language to U.N. resolutions and to resist China’s efforts to over-fill key U.N. positions with Chinese citizens.”

Known broadly by her initials, LTG, Thomas-Greenfield, who previously served as assistant secretary of State for African Affairs, director general of the Foreign Service and as ambassador to Liberia in the Obama administration, pledged to work across the board at the U.N. “to ensure that either Americans or like-minded allies hold those significant positions.”

Chinese nationals lead four out of the 15 specialized U.N. agencies: the Food and Agriculture Organization, the U.N. Industrial Development Organization, the International Telecommunication Union and the International Civil Aviation Organization. A U.S. citizen heads only one, the World Bank.