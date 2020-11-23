Biden’s foreign policy nominees have long track records

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday chose longtime foreign policy hands known for their steadiness and traditional left-of-center views when he announced nominees to lead the State Department, serve as the ambassador to the United Nations and coordinate national security policy from the White House.

Antony Blinken, whom Biden tapped to serve as secretary of State, is a familiar face on Capitol Hill from his years as staff director on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and multiple appearances testifying before lawmakers in his role as deputy secretary of State during the Obama administration. Blinken has been Biden’s closest foreign policy adviser going back to his years working in the Senate for Biden, as a national security adviser to the then-vice president and then on the 2020 presidential campaign.

Biden also announced that Jake Sullivan would serve as his national security adviser and that he will nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as ambassador to the United Nations. The president-elect said the U.N. ambassador would have a seat on the Cabinet, as did the Trump administration’s first U.N. envoy, Nikki Haley.

Blinken was closely involved with the Obama administration’s development and implementation of a host of Middle East policies dealing with Iran, the Islamic State terrorist group, and the Arab Spring democracy movements and uprisings of the past decade.

Initial reactions from Democratic lawmakers to his nomination reflected a strong sense of relief at looking forward to non-headline-grabbing, competent leadership at the State Department after years of divisive actions by President Donald Trump’s two secretaries of state, Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo.