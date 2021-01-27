Biofuel debate awaits Biden on way to court

Biofuel backers celebrated a landmark legal victory around this time last year only to be unnerved by the Supreme Court’s announcement earlier this month that it will review the decision.

At issue is a ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that severely restricts which refiners are eligible for exemptions from the federal mandate known as the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, expressed shock the justices agreed to hear the case given their typical focus on areas where the lower courts are in conflict.

“It worries me that they are taking it up because the 10th circuit was such a defining moment in the whole fight between the (biofuels) industry and farmers on the one hand and EPA on the other hand,” Grassley, a staunch ethanol supporter, told reporters.

[Biden’s elusive goal: A divided nation united]