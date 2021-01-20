Biden’s elusive goal: a divided nation united

President Joe Biden was eager Wednesday to begin writing his own chapter in American history, urging Americans to unite even if their views differ, then signing a stack of executive orders that conservatives said were anything but unifying.

Biden hit the theme of unity repeatedly in his speech, making the pitch that the country can solve its greatest problems if it only comes together.

“With unity we can do great things, important things,” Biden said. “We can right wrongs. We can put people to work in good jobs. We can teach our children in safe schools. We can overcome the deadly virus. We can reward work and rebuild the middle class and make health care secure for all. We can deliver racial justice.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said the inauguration represented a pause in the heated debates but predicted they would quickly resume, specifically citing Biden’s executive orders.

