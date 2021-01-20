Photos of the day: Inauguration 2021

President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on the West Front of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden has taken the oath of office.

Final preparations on the West Front of the Capitol continued early Wednesday morning as outgoing President Donald Trump took a final ride in Marine One to depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Florida.

Here's the day in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call's photojournalists:

Architect of the Capitol workers hang up a presidential seal as preparations are made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol as preparations are made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Marine One carries President Donald Trump past the Trump International Hotel after he departed the White House on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez arrives to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden. Rodriguez is engaged to Jennifer Lopez who is set to perform during the ceremony. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden walk up the Capitol steps as they arrive for the Inauguration at the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave from the Capitol steps as they arrive for the Inauguration at the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President-elect Joe Biden arrives to the West Front of the Capitol for his Inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

President-elect Joe Biden greets Former President Barack Obama as he arrives to the West Front of the Capitol for his Inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Former President George W. Bush, left, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden hugs his wife, Jill Biden, and children Hunter and Ashley Biden after he is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)