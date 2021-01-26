Democrats prep budget resolution for floor action as soon as next week

Democratic leaders plan to take up a budget resolution as early as next week as a precursor to developing a filibuster-proof coronavirus relief package.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters Tuesday he would lay the groundwork to pass an aid package through the budget reconciliation process, which would allow for passage on a simple majority vote without Republican support. The first step in that process is to adopt a budget resolution for the current fiscal year.

"We're keeping all options open on the table, including using budget reconciliation,” Schumer said at his weekly news conference. "I informed senators to be prepared that a vote on a budget resolution could come as early as next week."

The budget blueprint, which will contain instructions to authorizing committees to draft pieces of the COVID-19 aid bill within their jurisdictions, can go directly to the Senate floor without a committee markup under a provision of the 1974 law that created the modern budget process.

Democratic leaders have been considering several options to speed through passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan.