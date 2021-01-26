Democrats prep budget resolution for floor action as soon as next week
Budget blueprint would allow lawmakers to use reconciliation to pass coronavirus relief bill with simple majorities
Democratic leaders plan to take up a budget resolution as early as next week as a precursor to developing a filibuster-proof coronavirus relief package.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer told reporters Tuesday he would lay the groundwork to pass an aid package through the budget reconciliation process, which would allow for passage on a simple majority vote without Republican support. The first step in that process is to adopt a budget resolution for the current fiscal year.
"We're keeping all options open on the table, including using budget reconciliation,” Schumer said at his weekly news conference. "I informed senators to be prepared that a vote on a budget resolution could come as early as next week."
The budget blueprint, which will contain instructions to authorizing committees to draft pieces of the COVID-19 aid bill within their jurisdictions, can go directly to the Senate floor without a committee markup under a provision of the 1974 law that created the modern budget process.
Democratic leaders have been considering several options to speed through passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan.
No final decisions have been made, people with knowledge of leaders’ conversations said. The current thinking, according to these sources, is for the Senate to start the budget resolution debate first, and possibly wrap up before the chamber's impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins Feb. 9. The House could then take up the Senate-adopted budget that second week of February.
Another scenario is that the House could adopt its budget as well next week, while inserting a provision in the rule "deeming" the likely identical Senate version as having been adopted by the House as soon as it comes over from the Senate. Each chamber needs to vote on the same numbered concurrent resolution in order to trigger the reconciliation process.
The 1974 budget law allots up to 50 hours of debate for budget resolutions and then a time-consuming amendment "vote-a-rama," though the majority could yield back some of its 25 hours on the floor. The process usually eats up a week of Senate floor time, but technically the only limit on amendments is the stamina of senators and their aides.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the incoming Budget chairman, suggested it was possible the Senate might be able to keep working on the budget plan even while the impeachment trial occurs.
"Look, I think Congress is gonna have to show the American people that we can do more than one thing at a time. There was an unprecedented set of crises facing this country, we've got to address them," Sanders said. "We've got to work hard. And I would hope and expect that we're going to move forward aggressively."
'A national emergency'
Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin said Democrats are in a rush and he's giving Republicans “very limited time” to get on board. “We're facing a national emergency with COVID-19 and the economy. We've got to move quickly," he said. "The president believes that this is a high priority and I agree.”
Durbin, D-Ill., cited the March 14 deadline when enhanced unemployment benefits provided in the December aid package run out. Biden wants to increase those benefits from $300 a week to $400 and extend the provisions through September.
Sanders made the case for using reconciliation Tuesday at a press conference to introduce legislation that would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, which is part of Biden's rescue plan. He said the measure would pass muster under the so-called Byrd rule, which bars extraneous material unrelated to the federal budget from reconciliation bills.
"I think we absolutely can make the case to the parliamentarian that what we're doing is consistent with the Byrd rule," Sanders said, in comments that are at odds with those made by his House counterpart on Monday.
House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said it would be "a stretch" for a minimum wage increase to make it through the reconciliation process, but that Democrats would try anyway.
Sanders said the provision would unquestionably reduce deficits by increasing taxable wages and weaning individuals off of benefit programs.
"They'll be able to stand on their own two feet and not need that public assistance, which means it will have a very positive impact on the federal deficit," Sanders said. "So that, I think, is one of the major arguments that we will be making."
Shades of 2017
Democrats are roughly following a precedent laid down in early 2017 when Republicans who controlled the Senate, House and White House attempted to repeal the 2010 health care law.
In January 2017, the Senate Budget chairman at the time, Michael B. Enzi, R-Wyo., wrote a fiscal 2017 skinny budget resolution with reconciliation instructions with the goal of repealing the law. Instead of the Senate marking up the budget, it was discharged from the committee and went to the floor where the Senate adopted it.
When the Senate budget resolution went to the House, the tax and spending framework skipped the House Budget Committee and went to the Rules Committee, before it was adopted on the House floor.
There is no recent if any precedent for the House originating its own budget resolution without a Budget panel markup, but experts say there's nothing in the 1974 law that prevents it. The committee on Tuesday just got its roster for the 117th Congress, and it would be a time-consuming step to go through the full markup process at this point.
New House Budget ranking member Jason Smith said in a statement Tuesday that skipping a markup would be a "failure of transparency" and would deprive panel members from both parties of input into the process. "Mere days after President Biden called for unity, this would be a decidedly divisive approach," the Missouri Republican said.
Once a budget resolution is adopted, House and Senate committees can send the Budget panels their reconciliation recommendations to bundle into a combined package. That measure has a 20-hour Senate time limit, but also has a vote-a-rama process.
Republicans who are part of a group negotiating with the White House are wary that Democrats are signaling they're ready to blow up bipartisan talks already.
“It's going to be the White House and the Democrats' call as to whether they want to work with a bipartisan team to improve the legislation or whether they want to push through a reconciliation, a bill which came with only one party participating," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Tuesday.
Next steps from Democrats on the relief package process will be “a good indication of how the White House intends to work in the future," added Romney.
Schumer said he was prepared to wait a bit to see if Republicans were amenable to a “big, bold” aid package — but not for long.
"We have to see what they say in the next few days,” Schumer said. “Some of the comments admittedly have been disheartening.....but we're always hopeful that some of them will see the light. And remember, even on reconciliation, Republicans can join us and vote for it. That's happened many times in the past."
Recent history, however, shows reconciliation bills rarely attract much bipartisan support, with a few exceptions.
Lindsey McPherson, Rachel Oswald and Doug Sword contributed to this report.