Democrats eye union pension rescue as part of coronavirus aid

House Education and Labor Chairman Robert C. Scott plans to introduce legislation Thursday to provide tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to rescue failing union pension plans. The bill would also allow struggling companies to delay tens of billions of dollars in contributions to their nonunion plans.

House and Senate Democrats agree that budget reconciliation is the most viable path for the package, according to a Democratic aide on the committee. The expectation is that the pension measures will be attached to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the reconciliation route, which bypasses the Senate’s normal 60-vote requirement, instead allowing passage with a simple majority.

Leaders of all four committees with jurisdiction — Scott’s panel, House Ways and Means, Senate Finance and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions — have signed off on the legislation and the strategy of trying to hitch a ride on Biden’s bill, the aide said.

Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., is introducing the legislation separately since his panel shares jurisdiction with Education and Labor, but the provisions are largely the same, according to summaries of the bills.

Both measures contain provisions similar to a 35-page insert in House Democrats’ two COVID-19 packages that chamber passed in May and in October, which the Congressional Budget Office estimated at the time would cost about $60 billion over the first decade. The core of the plan would beef up the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation’s powers and funding to separate failing plans into two parts through a process known as partition.