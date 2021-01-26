Blinken wins strong Senate approval to lead State Department

The Senate by a broad bipartisan margin on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken to be President Joe Biden’s top diplomat with a mission to re-empower the beleaguered State Department and rebuild America’s reputation with foreign allies.

Blinken, who previously served as deputy secretary of State in the Obama administration, was confirmed on a vote of 78-22.

At his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing last week, Blinken won bipartisan plaudits for promising regular communication and consultation with lawmakers on key foreign policy priorities such as reengaging with Iran on its nuclear program.

“We have to restore Congress’ traditional role as a partner in our foreign policy-making,” Blinken, a longtime foreign policy adviser to Biden, told senators. “In recent years, across administrations of both parties, Congress’ voice in foreign policy has been diluted and diminished. That doesn’t make the executive branch stronger, it makes our country weaker.”

His nomination was advanced out of committee Monday night, 15-3.