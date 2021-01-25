Yellen confirmed as first female Treasury secretary

The Senate on Monday confirmed Janet Yellen as secretary of the Treasury, the first woman to hold the position.

The 84-15 vote makes Yellen the third of President Joe Biden's nominees to be confirmed, after Senate confirmation last week of Avril Haines as director of national intelligence and Lloyd Austin as secretary of Defense.

Democrats had urged a quick confirmation of Biden’s pick for Treasury, who they said would be integral to righting a struggling economy. The Labor Department reported last Thursday that there were 900,000 new claims for unemployment insurance for the week that ended Jan. 16.

­­­“This is an urgent appointment and anybody who questions it, look at the unemployment numbers yesterday,” Wyden said Friday when the Senate Finance Committee met to approve Yellen's nomination on a 26-0 vote.

Yellen was confirmed just six days after her Jan. 19 confirmation hearing. Four years ago, when former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also had his confirmation hearing on Jan. 19, Democrats boycotted his committee vote and he wasn’t confirmed until 25 days later on Feb. 13, 2017 in a 53-47 party-line vote.