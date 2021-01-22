Senate confirms Austin as nation’s first Black Defense secretary

The Senate voted Friday, 93-2, to confirm Lloyd Austin to become Defense secretary, making him the first Black man to lead the massive department.

The House voted 326-78 to pass a waiver Thursday, which exempts Austin from the seven-year "cooling off period" for retired generals taking over the helm of the Pentagon currently prescribed by law. The Senate immediately took up the waiver, passing it on a 69-27 vote.

Former President Donald Trump sought the same waiver for James Mattis, his first Defense secretary, who was a retired Marine Corps four-star general. Prior to Mattis, the only other Defense secretary who required a waiver was George Marshall in 1947.

Some experts and lawmakers said that confirming Austin, a former four-star Army general who retired in 2016, would effectively give military officers more control over the Pentagon at a time when the civilian side of the department has been muted, and faith in the government is at a low point.

But during this week's confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin sought to allay those concerns.