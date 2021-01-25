Raimondo hearing may examine Biden recovery plan

With Senate Republicans likely to give their blessing to Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to become the next Commerce secretary, her confirmation hearing Tuesday could become an examination of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus recovery plan.

Formerly the head of a venture capital firm, Raimondo and the administration’s $1.9 trillion plan puts a heavy emphasis on the Economic Development Administration and Minority Business Development Administration — Commerce agencies that former President Donald Trump sought to eliminate or reduce. The plan would funnel $3 billion through EDA for grants to local governments, nonprofits and higher education institutions.

In a recent news briefing on the recovery plan, Raimondo emphasized creating new jobs in a modernizing economy. She said she wanted to use the tools of the Commerce Department to help soften the disproportionate blow the pandemic has had on minority communities and women.

“It’s crystal clear the economy is changing,” Raimondo said. “The world is undergoing a digital revolution, a data revolution. … People want to work hard, and we need to make sure they have the skills to get jobs.”

In addition to promoting U.S. economic growth, the Commerce secretary has a broad portfolio of issues, ranging from climate change research to international trade enforcement and the decennial census.