Minimum wage boost likely headed for budget reconciliation bill

Raising the federal minimum wage through the budget reconciliation process would be a “stretch,” but House Democrats plan to try it anyway, Budget Chairman John Yarmuth said Monday.

Even as the Biden administration tries to negotiate a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package, Democrats are laying the groundwork to use a procedure known as reconciliation, which would allow for Senate passage by a simple majority vote without Republican support. Biden’s package would include a provision to more than double the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Yarmuth told CNN the provision could run afoul of the Senate’s so-called Byrd rule, which restricts the use of reconciliation. The rule requires that legislation passed under that procedure must affect spending or revenue and have a budgetary impact that is not “merely incidental” to any policy change.

Whether a boost in the minimum wage would meet that criteria remains an open question, but Yarmuth expressed doubt Monday that such a strategy would work. “To be very candid with you, I think that’s a stretch,” the Kentucky Democrat told CNN.