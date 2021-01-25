Leahy, not Roberts, to preside over second Trump impeachment trial

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, in his role as the president pro tempore, will preside over the Senate’s second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, an event that got closer to reality with the House transmitting an article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday.

“I’m not presenting the evidence. I am making sure that procedures are followed. I don't think there's any senator who over the 40-plus years I’ve been here [who] would say that I’ve been anything but impartial in ruling on procedure,” the Vermont Democrat said on Monday.

Promptly at 7 p.m., House Clerk Cheryl L. Johnson led the procession of the impeachment article, tucked a in large dark folder under her right arm, across the Capitol Rotunda.

She was joined in the procession by acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and the nine House Democrats serving as impeachment managers. The group was silent and expressionless as they walked to the Senate chamber to exhibit the article.

There had been some legal uncertainty about who would preside over Trump's second trial since a former president has never been impeached before, so this decision will set a precedent. The president pro tempore presides over impeachment trials when the individual impeached is not the current president.